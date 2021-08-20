Ray Allen is one of the greatest shooters of all time, and if it weren't for guys like Steph Curry, it probably wouldn't even be close. Now, Allen is in the Hall of Fame where he takes his rightful place among some of the biggest legends the game has ever seen. He is a highly respected player by his peers, and after winning a couple of championships, there is no doubt that he will continue to be celebrated for decades to come.

In retirement, Allen has largely been quiet. Allen only makes a few appearances a year, and by all accounts, he had no aspirations of becoming a head coach, regardless of level. Well, apparently things have changed as Allen has just revealed what his next move is.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Allen will now get to be the head coach of Gulliver Prep School in Florida which just so happens to be where his son plays. Now, Allen will get to coach his son, while also leading a group of young men through their teenage basketball journeys. This is certainly a great opportunity and it is one that can lead to various other coaching jobs later on down the line.

As a prep school player, learning from someone like Allen could a long way in one's development. This is a massive pickup for the school, and we're sure the players are excited about what's to come.

