This may be the weirdest/most disgusting/scariest video I've ever watched in my life. When you're cooking chicken for the household, you don't expect your food to wiggle around and stumble off the table. That's just not something that comes to mind during the preparation process. You unpackage the chicken, season it, cook it, cut it, and serve it. There is not a step where you watch your raw chicken breast crawl off the table and hit the floor. If you were to experience that in person, you may even consider going vegan. Well, somebody's worst nightmare has just come true because, in a viral video that's making the rounds, a raw chicken breast comes alive out of nowhere before dropping to the restaurant floor.

We're seriously hoping this is animated or something because, well, we just don't want this to be real. As reported by the New York Post, a video taken in a Florida restaurant (duh) shows a piece of raw meat that suddenly begins to twitch. The video, which has now been viewed nearly sixteen million times, is freaking out tons of people. There are some possible explanations to this though.

In the comments on the original clip, people are pointing to the nerve endings of the chicken, which might not exactly have been dead. "It was so fresh that some of the muscles are still firing off signals," wrote another commenter.

Regardless of why this is happening, I think it may be time to take a break from chicken... Anyone down for some tempeh?