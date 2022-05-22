Last weekend's R&B Season update was a short and sweet one, so this week we've more than doubled it, adding five new tracks for you to stream as you round out the final tasks on your Sunday to-do list.

First on the list is a selection from Ravyn Lenae's new HYPNOS album – a solo single called "Venom" – on which the 23-year-old Chicago native sings, "This time, I'm gonna ride / Light, I'm gonna save my / This time, I'm gonna fight / Crime, I'm gonna take your life."

Next, we have two collaborations to bring to your attention; one comes from 070 Shake and Christine and the Queens, "Body," which has an alternative feel, and the other is by AUGUST 08 and ScHoolboy Q, called "Cutlass."

If you're a fan of A08, you'll be pleased to know that this Friday, he dropped off a new 7-track project called Towards The Sun, containing titles like "Role Models" and "Co-Star."

Next, we hear from Jacquees on "Say Yea" ahead of the arrival of his forthcoming album this summer, which he recently announced will be executive produced by Future, followed by another Lenae track – "Where I'm From" featuring Mereba.

Last Sunday, we added Muni Long's "Pain" and Vory's "Do Not Disturb" featuring NAV and Yung Bleu to our playlist – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later to stream more new music from your favourite artists.