Ravyn Lenae was welcomed to NPR's Tiny Desk on Wednesday where the R&B star performed several of her most popular songs off of her latest album, Hypnos. Among the songs played by Lenae include "Venom," "Skin Tight," and "Inside Out," as well as her 2017 song, "Sticky."

"I think it's a lifelong journey, learning to love yourself and trust yourself, and believe in the skin you're in," Lenae told the small crowd while discussing "Inside Out." "I wrote this song when I wasn't so sure... that's why we sing it together."



John Lamparski / Getty Images

Lenae began her career in 2015 with the release of her debut EP, Moon Shoes. Over the next several years, she released two more EPs in Midnight Moonlight and Crush. During that time she toured with SZA on her Ctrl Tour and Noname on her Telefone Tour.

The Chicago singer's newest project, Hypnos, serves as her debut studio album. The project was released on May 20 and features collaborations with Monte Booker, Steve Lacy, KAYTRANADA, and more.

“When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself," Lenae said in a press release after the release of the album, according to Complex. "As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”

Check out Lenae's appearance on Tiny Desk below.

