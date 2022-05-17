Ravyn Lenae Joins Kaytranada On Hypnotic "Xtasy"

Ravyn Lenae has been dropping singles for her new album Hypnos for a while now, including the sultry jam "Skin Tight," which featured Steve Lacy. Hypnos is scheduled to drop this Friday, May 20th, and Lenae has released another single in anticipation.

"Xtasy" sees Lenae linking up with producer Kaytranada. The producer creates a reliable, spacey groove which proves to be a great match for Lenae's presence on the track. Lenae's lyrics detail the otherworldly highs of a steamy romantic entanglement, which she sings at a near whisper, breathy and intimate.

The 23-year-old singer came on many people's radar back in 2017, when SZA tapped her to join her "CTRL" tour. Lenae followed the tour with the EP Crush in 2018, which came with a video for the single "The Night Song," and has since stayed relatively quiet, beyond a song for the TV show Insecure.

Since Kaytranada's LP Bubba, the producer has collaborated with the likes of Normani and Tinashe. He also picked up two Grammy's at last year's awards.

Hypnos will be Lenae's first collection of songs since Crush. Check out the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Throw your hands high, don't think too much

Put ’em in the sky and feel that rush

If we’re going high, you feel my touch

That booty shining down on us