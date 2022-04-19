Ravyn Lenae Drops Off New Single "M.I.A." & Announces Debut Album

Ravyn Lenae finally returns today, with a new single as fans patiently await the singer's debut. Luckily, this new single arrives with news on that as well.

The singer has been steadily buzzing and hyped since she dropped her 2018 EP Crush, however, we'll finally be blessed with her proper debut album, titled Hypnos, and slated to arrive on May 20th via Atlantic.

Ahead of the album, Ravyn did also deliver a single in February, "Skin Tight" with Steve Lacy, which showcased a retro, soft and syrup-y-esque R&B sound. The new Sango-produced single, "M.I.A.," keeps a similar sound intact but with more of a tropical flare to it. As far as the record, Ravyn had this to say according to The FADER: "'M.I.A.' is about feeling free and comfortable in your skin. It’s a peek into my world—the duality of knowing the energy you bring to the world but also being confident in riding solo."

Check out the new single below and let us know if you're excited for Ravyn's debut, Hypnos.

Quotable Lyrics

Chasing a night I won't forget

I live with no regrets

Can't let them hold me back

Man set it off I'm not there yet

Slow down can we move like that