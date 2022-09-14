Ravyn Lenae Calls On Doechii For "Xtasy" Remix

Could a deluxe edition of Ravyn Lenae's highly praised album, Hypnos be on the way? The project arrived in May and has remained in steady rotation since its release. Today, the singer unleashed a revamped version of "XTasy," including a new verse from Doechii. The vibrant, dance-floor friendly vibe boasts production from Kaytranada, and Doechii's contributions to the record certainly help elevate the vibe even further.

The new single from Ravyn Lenae arrives just before she's expected to hit the road as Omar Apollo's headlining North American tour. The tour kicks off in San Diego on Oct. 21st before closing out in Toronto on November 29th.

As for Doechii, the TDE signee is fresh off of the release of she / her / black bitch which boasts appearances from Rico Nasty, Jst Ray and SZA.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't afford it yet in my vortex

Don't explore it inside my surface

Fuck the morals, I just need your sex

Boy, pull over, I just need one sec

