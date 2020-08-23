During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Earl Thomas was one of the best safeties in the entire league. Back in March of 2019, he decided to take his talents elsewhere and ended up signing a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens who are one of the best teams in the NFL right now. At 31 years old, Thomas still has plenty of gas left in the tank although recently he got himself into some trouble during an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark. According to reports, Thomas got upset and punched his teammate leading to both being restrained.

Today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that this altercation has now led to Thomas' dismissal from the team. The Ravens are planning to either trade Thomas or release him entirely. This is a massive development and an indication of how bad the altercation potentially was.

Based on early reports, it seems as though the Dallas Cowboys are in the running to acquire Thomas. The Cowboys were looking into Jamal Adams just a few months ago although he ended up going to the Seattle Seahawks. With this in mind, it's easy to see why they would shift their focus to Thomas.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.