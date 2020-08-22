Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and teammate Chuck Clark were involved in an altercation during practice, Friday, which resulted in the team sending Thomas home early.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

"Being sent home sucks. I can't take the reps I need to keep momentum going. But I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win." Thomas said on Instagram afterward in a now-deleted post. "A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly [met] with built-up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate."

ESPN reports that Ravens' players and coaches needed to restain Thomas and Clark.

Ravens assistant head coach David Culley says no disciplinary action has been taken: "That's an organization decision that [head coach] John [Harbaugh] will address." Harbaugh did not speak to reporters, Saturday, and Thomas was not present.

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract to join Baltimore in March 2019. He previously played in Seattle for nine seasons. The situation has led to trade speculation for Thomas, but moving him would be financially difficult for Baltimore. Trading or releasing Thomas would cost the team $15 million of their salary cap in 2020 and another $10 million in 2021.

[Via]