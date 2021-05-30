The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones "if the price is right." It's been reported that the Falcons are hoping to get at least a first-round pick in exchange for the legendary pass catcher.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke about the Ravens' interest in building up their offense on SportsCenter: “I’m told [the Ravens] are willing to get involved if the price is right.”



Rumors that Jones would be leaving Atlanta grew exponentially when the 7-time Pro-Bowler said he was done with the Falcons on Undisputed.

“You want to go to the Cowboys, Julio? Or you want to stay in Atlanta?” Shannon Sharpe asked Jones on Monday’s episode of Undisputed.

Jones responded, “I’m outta there, man.”

In addition to the Ravens, there have been reports that the New England Patriots are interested in Jones.

"Can't speak to what Julio Jones wants, but was told the #Patriots have had internal discussions about the wide receiver," NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported last week. "The 32-year old had been incredibly durable until this past season when he dealt with a troublesome hamstring."

A final decision on trading or releasing Jones is expected to come before June 2nd when the Falcons can still move him and save $15 million against the salary cap.

