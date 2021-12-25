Tyler Huntley, the Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback who has recently started in place of Lamar Jackson, tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday, and will miss the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Josh Johnson will start in his place. Johnson is currently the only healthy quarterback on the Ravens' roster.

Huntley has played a key role for the Ravens in recent weeks after Jackson injured his ankle in the team's 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on December 12.



Both the Ravens and Bengals currently have an 8-6 record for the season and are competing for the top spot in the AFC North. The 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and 7-7 Cleveland Browns are both within a game of taking over the top spot in the division.

Johnson last started in an NFL game in 2018 while a member of the New York Jets. That season, he appeared in three games, completing 29 of 45 passes for 334 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Ravens now have 17 players on injured reserve and 14 players on their injury report. Ravens' practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler has also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens matchup with the Bengals will kick-off at 1:00 PM, ET on Sunday.

