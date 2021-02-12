Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family endured an incredibly scary incident this past Tuesday as they were robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in Los Angeles. According to a report from Jeff Zrebiec, Smith and his family left LAX and were followed by someone, all the way to their hotel room, where the incident eventually took place. Smith made sure to note that his family was not harmed in the robbery and that they will be okay.

In Zrebiec's report, it was noted that Smith has been in contact with the Ravens organization since the robbery and that the team is in the midst of handling the situation.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe," the Ravens explained in their statement.

Despite not being hurt in the robbery, this is still an incredibly scary turn of events. Athletes, artists, and celebrities are always at heightened risk for this sort of thing, and it's always awful to see someone experience these acts. This is certainly a difficult time for the Smith family, and we wish them nothing but the best.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest from the world of sports.

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images