Lamar Jackson has been the best player in football this season and continues to dominate on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson is the frontrunner for the NFL MVP trophy and fans are excited to see him in the playoffs. The Ravens will be taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round this weekend and fans are expecting a big win.

Today, Jackson celebrated his birthday and the well wishes began pouring in. Even Drake joined in on the festivities as he took to his IG story with a personalized birthday wish for the Ravens QB.

Drake has been known to support a wide variety of athletes although the results aren't always fruitful. The Drake Curse has been known to claim the lives of various sports teams and athletes. Whenever Drake wears a new piece of sports merch, the team he's supporting immediately fails. Of course, this has Ravens fans a tad bit concerned as they took to Twitter to warn Drake of his fandom.

Jackson was recently asked about Drake's birthday wish. Ravens fans should breathe much easier knowing the two have been talking for quite a while now. With this in mind, it should be clear that the Drake curse won't be hitting Jackson anytime soon.

[Via]