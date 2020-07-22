It looks like a possible Cheetah Girls Reunion might be happening soon-- well, sort of. Raven-Symone hinted at possibly joining old groupmate Adrienne Houghton (nee Bailon) as a host on the daytime talk show The Real in a recent interview.

"There's always conversations to be had," Raven told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm gonna stay true to what I've been setting goals towards during corona, and that's to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I've learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning."

"But, I'll never say no to a cool job," she added. "I don't mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we're corona safe, I'm down for the cause." The Real currently has two empty host slots after both Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry-Housley exited the show this year.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Symone has previously hosted the daytime talk show The View from 2015 to 2016 and has appeared on The Real as a guest host.

Symone also added in the interview that the position would ideally allow her time to spend to dedicate to expanding her family with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. "I'm gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that," she said. "I want to make sure I'm getting into a job position that allows 'me time,' because let's not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I'm sure it's demanding now."

The 34-year-old actress broke the news of her secret quarantine wedding on Instagram in June.

