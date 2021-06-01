As a member of Hollywood's elite, an unfortunate reality for many starlets is the constant pressure placed on them to maintain a certain look. Lizzo has been the subject of numerous internet trolls poking fun of her weight, most recently being the target of comments from Jillian Michaels. Raven-Symoné has been considerably vocal in the past regarding her struggles with her body image.

The actress recently took to Instagram to update fans on how she has been losing weight on her own terms, sharing her amazing progress and her sheer excitement. "Pounds Down (Ear update)," penned the 35-year-old star of Raven's Home in the caption of a video recorded in her car over Memorial Day Weekend with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.



She continued, "Just sayin hi! Info about the pounds down journey/ear piercing/and moving." In the video, Raven-Symoné updated her 2.4 million followers on her new curly hair routine and ear-piercing before moving on to the exciting weight loss news.

"On another note, pounds down, pounds down!" she announces. "Check out the chin, babe. You see that chin?" she says, pointing to her new jawline.

"If y'all watch 'Raven's Home' literally right now and then come on this Live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on," she says as her wife nods in agreement. "It's a whole pounds down journey," she continues.

"Just so you guys know, I am 28 pounds down," she adds as she and Pearman-Maday cheer. "You're incredible, honey, you're doing so good," encouraged Pearman-Maday.

The former The Cosby Show actress then shares she's currently doing a 48-hour fast. "So we're on that journey right now," she explains, furthering that she and Pearman-Maday will be sharing their exercise journey on YouTube very soon.

Congrats to Raven-Symoné!

