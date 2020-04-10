Who knew quarantine would bring so much Cheetah Girls beef to the forefront? Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams, two of the stars of the famous feline film franchise, recently hopped on Instagram live together to unpack all the drama, which includes Kiely's public feud with their former cast mate, Adrienne Houghton (née Bailon). During their chat, the childhood friends took the opportunity to make amends and put everything out on the table, including Raven's decision not to appear in the third Cheetah Girls film in 2008.

“Because of you, I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn’t get to do if I didn’t understand that you know what, you like to shake sh*t up,” Raven said to Kiely. “Yeah, I’m a fire starter, for sure," Kiely confessed. "It’s an acquired taste." Raven went on to give an explanation for why she didn't do The Cheetah Girls 3: One World. "The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” Raven said. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded…we have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.” Kiely apologized and told her, "I would never try to hurt you on purpose." Raven accepted it, saying, “Well, I appreciate that, sweetheart," before promising to "release any pain towards you that I have. I cancel, clear and delete it.”

They moved on to discuss Kiely's comments toward Adrienne, whom she was also in the girl group, 3LW, with. Kiely recently called Adrienne a liar on a separate solo IG live session, claiming that she was "pretending to be my best friend" all along. After Raven insisted that Kiely must talk to Adrienne directly, Kiely explained why that's not going to happen. “No, she didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died," she said. "I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m being for real with you, no. I’m sorry, I love you. I swear to God, nope. Come on. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t ride for Adrienne. You can’t say that. I didn’t do anything!” Raven sympathized, revealing that her own best friend didn't invite her to her wedding. “But I still talk to her because the history that we have for one another is so thick, she knows a part of you that nobody else knows,” she noted. “But y’all prideful asses need to calm down, take a pill for a second and say, ‘I’m pissed at you, but let’s talk about it.’ Just like I said with you. ‘I’m pissed about it, but let’s get it out like grown women.'” Watch their full conversation on IG live below:

