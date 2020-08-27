When Sony's PlayStation 5 was first revealed back in June during the anticipated Future Of Gaming event, one of the biggest surprises came in the form of a brand new Ratchet & Clank mainline title. A series originally launched back in 2002 for the PlayStation 2, the Insomniac Games-developed title quickly elevated to classic status, not to mention birthing two of the console's most recognizable mascot figures in the process. From that point on, sequels like Going Commando and Up Your Arsenal continued the tradition, though the series' momentum admittedly took as time progressed and consoles evolved.

In recent years, however, Ratchet & Clank underwent a resurgence of sorts, spawning a theatrical film and PS4 remake of the game that started it all. Now that nostalgia has had time to settle in and take hold, the desire to revisit the classic mascots of yore has never been higher. So much so that the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently stands as one of the PS5's most anticipated title -- even more so now that a stunning gameplay demo has been revealed during Gamescon.

In the seven-minute-plus clip, which reveals the most promising look at Rift Apart thus far, the power of the PlayStation 5 quickly becomes evident. The sheer volume of events transpiring in one singular moment speaks to the next generation's processing capabilities, and it's hard not to be left awestruck at the sight of the spectacle. Explosions, projectiles, enemies, all animated brilliantly with not a single load time in sight. Check out the official footage below, viewable in 4K, and sound off in the comments if you're looking forward to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.