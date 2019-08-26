Raspy-Toned Future Returns On New Song With Young Thug

Future has been mocked and praised for at times espousing toxicity. However, he'll frame his heartless takes in ways that, if they were coming from anyone else, you'd be cringing and cancelling. For some reason - likely his capacity to occasionally exhibit sharp self-awareness (and/or his immense talent) - Future has gotten a pass to slide by with his ruthlessness. When this side of Future appears on a track, it has become a cause for celebration.

When his latest surprise YouTube drop, "600 Days No Sleep", raspily opened with "600 days no sleep, n**** / Yeah, I was born with Coyote teeth, n****," we knew we were getting that Future that sounds like he crawled out of dark cave before recording. The sample used that sounds like a creaking door in a horror movie adds to the villainous atmosphere. Future enlists his partner in debauchery, Young Thug, for a guest verse. At first, Thug steers the narrative in a more sexual direction, but then brings it back to the shadows at the end with, "Playin' with Freebandz Gang, you gon' die, yeah / Take you to a different swamp every night, yeah."

Future is either prepping another project or just has an excess of music to unload because he has been randomly sharing songs on YouTube, such as "Same Accord" and the Offset-assisted, "Oh Yeah". Perhaps this is even a cut off the upcoming Super Slimey 2, the collaborative album between Future, Thug, Gunna & Lil Baby.

Quotable Lyrics

What's done is done

I went crumb for crumb

I made it thunderstorm

I come from the slums

I move like I'm one of none