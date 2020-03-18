Fans thought Rasheeda Frost and husband Kirk Frost were headed to divorce court after it came to light that he'd gotten a stripper pregnant. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta viewers watched as Kirk got himself caught in a trap after he cheated on his wife and impregnated Jasmine Washington, an exotic dancer in the ATL. Kirk questioned whether or not he was the father, but a DNA proved that he was, indeed, the dad of their son Kannon.

While viewers yelled at their screens for the rapper to kick Kirk to the curb, she made the difficult decision to reconcile and work on their relationship. This year, the pair, who share two sons together, is celebrating 20 years of marriage, and in an interview with ESSENCE, Rasheeda had quite a bit to say about critics who chastised her for staying with her husband and helping to raise his lovechild.

"I’m going to be honest with you — a lot of times, people who speak on that could never wear my shoes," Rasheeda told the publication. "A lot of women haven’t even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can’t speak on the decisions that I make. At the end of the day, it’s my life. And I never let anybody’s opinion sway me in a direction. All I did is pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don’t follow me and don’t leave any comments. Something you deal with might be something I wouldn’t deal with, but it’s not for me to tell you what to do."

On a later season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Rasheeda admitted that there both she and Kirk had been unfaithful during their marriage. "I haven’t always been perfect and neither has he," she told ESSENCE. "We’ve been through our share of a lot of different things, but you’re either going to fight or you’re going to let it go. That’s just the end of it. We fought for ours." Watch Rasheeda and Jasmine's tense confrontation on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta below.