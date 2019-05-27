Rasheed Wallace's Nike Air Force 1 High Drops This Weekend: Details

Rasheed Wallace was famous in the NBA for two things: his fadeaway jumper and his love for wearing Nike Air Force 1 High's out on the court. These two passions are being immortalized in this latest model of the Nike Air Force 1 High which is being dubbed "Sheed." The former Detroit Piston was famous for his footwear and Nike is making sure they pay homage to the 2004 NBA Champion.

The shoe is pretty simple as it is covered from white from toe box all the way up to the cuff. What's particularly interesting about this shoe is the fact that it's constructed from patent leather as opposed to regular leather. Even the strap around the cuff is patent leather, making this shoe fairly glossy at first glance. It will also feature a silhouette of Wallace doing his signature fadeaway on the back heel near the outside of the shoe.

If you're looking for an Air Force 1 High for the Summer, this sneaker is perfect and will drop on Saturday, June 1st for $170 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Titolo

