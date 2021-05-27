In the early two-thousands, four of the game's elite lyricists united to form The HRSMN, a supergroup consisting of Ras Kass, Kurupt, Canibus, and Killah Priest. Despite the talent involved, the biblically-themed quartet only delivered a single album, 2003's The Horsemen Project, which arrived as a limited-edition release.

Since then, it's been relatively quiet on the group front -- though like their namesake, the Horseman has officially set the stage for their return. Ras Kass took to Instagram to confirm that The HRSMN would be delivering a brand new album The Last Ride on June 18th, revealing the album artwork in the process. "HRSMN represent Real Rap," he captions. "Real Hip Hop Culture. Not Watered Down Trap-Pop Bullshit."

LISTEN: The HRSMN - This Shit Right Here

Aside from Ras Kass' description, which is to say, a deviation from the contemporary mainstream sound of today, little is known about what's in store on The Last Ride. Expect plenty of bars throughout -- last we heard from The HRSMN, they were putting in work on the Bandcamp exclusive single "Apocalips Now," which you can check out right here. It will be interesting to see whether The Last Ride is released in a similar fashion, or whether the HRSMN gang opt to bring their upcoming project to streaming platforms.

Check out Ras Kass' announcement post below, and stay tuned for more updates on the return of the Four Horsemen. Are you excited to see what the lyricists have been cooking up?