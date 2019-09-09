mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ras Kass Drops "Soul On Ice 2" Featuring Snoop Dogg, Cee Lo Green, Styles P & More

Milca P.
September 09, 2019 05:01
Soul On Ice 2
Ras Kass

Ras Kass is back.


For the purists: Ras Kass has returned to share his latest Soul On Ice 2 project, recruiting names like Snoop Dogg, Styles P, Cee Lo Green, and Immortal Technique among others to deliver on a solid follow-up to his critically-acclaimed Soul On Ice delivery which first got here in 1996.

On production, you'll find heavy-hitters such as Pete Rock and DJ Green Lantern.

"What’s stark is how little has changed," Kass remarks of the cultural content found on both SOI 2 and its predecessor. "The ghosts of America’s original sins continue to haunt, but they’re now twinned with a variety of new indignities from minor to major. They range from trust fund kids pretending to be broke and plasticine women to weed being legal, but the police will still kill you.”

Enjoy Soul On Ice 2 below.

