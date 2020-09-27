mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RARE Sound's Genius Releases "Back To The Future" EP

Aron A.
September 27, 2020 16:50
Back To The Future EP
Genius

RARE Sound artist Genius releases new EP "Back To The Future" ft. K Camp, Eearz, and more.


Ever since K Camp left his major label situation, he's been putting forth a lot of effort to expand his empire. RARE Sound, his label, has been working tirelessly over the years, both as a unit and individual. They've released compilation projects highlighting the many talents on their roster including Genius, the label's best-kept secret.

This week, Genius returned with his latest project, Back To The Future. A quick five-track EP, Genius stacks the guest features in the short tracklist. K Camp, Eearz, True Story Gee, and Miguel Fresco all come through on the project. In terms of producers, Genius enlists David Morse, Bobby Kritical, DJ Plugg, and more.

Check out Genius' latest project, Back To The Future below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

