In celebration of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy on Friday, a player sample of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is up for auction at Sotheby’s and is expected to sell for $150,000 to $200,000. The sneaker is advertised as being in deadstock condition and autographed in silver ink on the left shoe.

"These sneakers, in deadstock condition, are perhaps one of the rarest Air Jordan pairs in existence," the catalog note for the item reads. "Created for the iconic 1996 smash hit, Space Jam, the sneakers presented are perhaps one of the most coveted by collectors worldwide, with only a handful of pairs in private collections."



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The Air Jordan 11 was worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-1996 NBA Playoffs and Finals.

As a "Player Sample,” the "Space Jam" variant up for auction was specifically crafted for Michael Jordan and is a size 13. "At the time, this particular colorway was only produced for Michael Jordan, and not sold in retail stores," the catalog note explains.

The sale will come with a Certificate from Upper Deck Authenticated. The current highest bid is $50,000 and the sale closes on July 26 at 11:01 AM (EDT).

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

