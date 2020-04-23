Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Kobe Bryant would be posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame. Of course, this is a huge accomplishment that he had built up to throughout the entirety of his career. Unfortunately, he won't be able to see himself get inducted although hopefully, he knows that he is beloved by basketball fans around the world.

With the ceremony on the horizon, his estate is auctioning off some of his old gear as a way to raise money for charity. Five percent of the proceeds from the auction are going to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation - a figure that has certainly raised some eyebrows on social media. A championship ring gifted to his mother will be a part of the auction, as well as various rare game-worn sneakers that he sported throughout his career. In the images below, you can see some of the kicks that will be up for grabs through the auction.

The entire process is being mediated by Goldin Auctions who are known for their wide variety of sports memorabilia. However, these items will cost you a pretty penny. The shoes are all going for thousands of dollars and with a few days left in the auction, the bids keep going higher and higher.

Image via Goldin Auctions

Image via Goldin Auctions

Image via Goldin Auctions