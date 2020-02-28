Kanye West's Yeezy brand is one of the biggest imprints in the sneaker world right now. His partnership with Adidas has brought him a lot of prosperity over the years and his shoes continue to move the cultural needle. As of today, West has multiple silhouettes that perform well amongst sneakerheads and even casual sneaker consumers. Perhaps his most popular shoe is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which has seen multiple colorways over the years.

Back in 2017, West was looking to expand the Yeezy line by creating a sneaker that built on the 350 V2. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 650 was seen as a high-top alternative that never saw the light of day, aside from a few samples. Thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some detailed images of the "Black" and "White" colorway samples.

As you can see, the shape of the midsole is similar to that of the 350 V2 except there are changes in the curvature along the back. Not to mention, the primeknit upper is cut a lot higher and even resembles some other non-Yeezy Adidas silhouettes.

While this model will never release, it's still interesting to contemplate what could have been. Let us know in the comments below what you think.