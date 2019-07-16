In just one year with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard was able to bring the city its first-ever NBA championship. Not many people were able to foresee their rise to the top although with Kawhi going to the Los Angeles Clippers, they probably won't see that success for very long. Leonard seemingly loved Toronto but it simply wasn't enough to keep him from going back home to his first love of Los Angeles. With Leonard off the team, the Raptors have to figure out how they can field another championship team which will be no short task.

TMZ recently caught up with Raptors star and the NBA's most improved player, Pascal Siakam, who talked about Leonard's departure. As he states in the video, he's not too worried about it all and he's confident the Raptors will continue to be a top team in the Eastern Conference.

"We're still the champs right now, so I'm still enjoying that," Siakam said. "Imma figure out next season, next season. It's the NBA ... sh*t happens. It's the NBA. It's a business."

Siakam will now have to step up and become a leader on the Raptors as him and Kyle Lowry will be at the forefront of the offense. The Raptors will surely be an interesting team to follow next season as the Eastern Conference is now wide open.