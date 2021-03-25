If you are a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, then you know that the team has been looking to trade a few key pieces at the deadline. Of course, Kyle Lowry has been front and center when it comes to all of these rumors and some believe he could be headed to Miami, Los Angeles, or even Philadelphia by the end of the day. One of the other players that has been surrounded by rumors is Norm Powell, who has been a key star throughout the team's recent run of success.

Well, today, Powell was officially dealt as according to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors sent Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent. This is a good deal for both sides, as the Raptors need more depth, while the Blazers could use some extra scoring to help complement Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

For now, it doesn't seem like the Raptors are done with their deadline moves. There is still a ton of interest surrounding Kyle Lowry and if one team offers the right amount, the Raptors might be tempted to pull the trigger and start fresh.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images