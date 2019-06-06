Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping that the fan who shoved him during Wednesday night's Game 3 at Oracle Arena will be banned from all NBA games moving forward.

The incident occurred early in the fourth quarter, as Lowry launched into the crowd in an effort to save the ball from going out of bounds. One of the fans nearby gave Lowry a shove, and the Raptors point guard later explained that the man repeatedly cursed at him as well. The fan was ultimately ejected, but Lowry is hoping for a lifetime ban from all NBA games.

Following Toronto's 123-109 victory, Lowry told reporters:

"There's no place for that,'' Lowry said. "He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league. Hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game." "People who sit courtside, they might get in on the action," Lowry said. "Don't sit courtside if you don't want somebody touching you."

During a post-game interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Lowry added:

"The fans have a place; we love our fans," Lowry told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "But fans like that shouldn't be allowed to be in there, because it's not right. I can't do nothing to protect myself. "But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games forever."

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images