Nike has been celebrating the Toronto Raptors success in the playoffs with some Raptors-inspired shoes, including the OVO Air Jordan 4 and the Air Max 90. Now, the Beaverton Brand is back with another sneaker that bears the vintage Raptors colorway with the Nike Air Max 98. It's a pretty clean-looking shoe and if you missed out on the recent official New Balance drop, these might be the sneaker for you.

The shoe has a white and black upper made up of leather and mesh materials. The rest of the sneaker comes with patches of red and purple which are clearly a nod to the throwback jerseys the Raptors wore on occasion this season. Raptors fans will certainly be looking to cop these as not only are they a celebratory shoe, but they will also look pretty clean for the Summertime.

According to Sneaker News, this pair will be coming out in the coming weeks for $160 USD.

Image via Nike

