Rudy Gobert is the talk of the NBA right now and fans and players are extremely scared about the consequences of him testing positive for Coronavirus. The NBA is shut down for the time being which means the entire season is currently in limbo. This doesn't bode well for all of the teams out there that had a real chance to win the title. While the season can still go on, eventually, it seems like nothing is for certain.

For the Toronto Raptors, Gobert's diagnosis is particularly concerning. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the entire team is under a 14-day quarantine since they played the Jazz on Monday night. It's a development no one saw coming but at the end of the day, it's what needs to be done in order to keep everyone safe.

Fears surrounding the Coronavirus have been accelerated tenfold over the last day due to the fact that the disease is now considered a pandemic. Players on the Utah Jazz will now have to get tested and any players that have been in contact with Gobert, will need to do their due diligence in order to stop the spread.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.