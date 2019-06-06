Heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, the Golden State Warriors were pretty banged up as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney were all out with injuries. The Toronto Raptors took full advantage of the depleted Warriors squad and ended up winning the game by a score of 123-109. The Raptors were able to prove that they are no joke and with a 2-1 lead in the series, the Warriors will have to win three of the next four games to win their fourth championship in five years.

After the game, Raptors fans who traveled all the way to Oakland stayed around in the arena to sing the country's national anthem, "O Canada." The chants echoed throughout the arena and acted as a war cry for a fan base that has never seen their team reach the Finals before.

Before the series, not too many people were giving the Raptors a chance to win, with some people joking that the Warriors would win in a four-game sweep. Instead, the Raptors have defied the odds and have the Warriors in a position they've never faced before while in the NBA Finals.

Game 4 will go down on Friday, June 7th in Oakland and could potentially be the last ever game played at Oracle should the Raptors win the series in five games. It's an unlikely outcome but for Warriors fans, Game 4 will be a significant game in the team's history.