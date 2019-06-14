If you're from Canada, the Toronto Raptors run in the NBA Playoffs was impossible to escape. The team went on a historic run as they made it to their first ever NBA Finals and ended up winning their first ever title in a six-game series against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors were the underdogs in the series but they were able to pull through thanks to some incredible performances from Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet. It was an incredible moment in NBA history and it was even better for all of the longtime Raptors fans who had to suffer through some of the worst moments of the franchise.

After the game, Raptors fans took to the streets of Toronto where they partied it up and celebrated the win they had been anticipating for 25 seasons. Raptors fans who traveled to Oracle Arena in Oakland invaded the court after the game as they refused to leave the premises. It was the last ever game played in Oracle and to see Raptors fans completely take it over, will surely be a special moment for the franchise.

It's obvious that Raptors fans have pride for their franchise and last night was the pinnacle of their fandom. Even if the team is bad next season, this championship will be something they remember forever.