Toronto Raptors fans have a lot of pride for their team and quite honestly, they should. After 24 years of heartbreak, the Raptors are finally in the NBA Finals and have gained a decent amount of relevancy along the way. Throughout the entirety of the playoffs, Raptors fans who were unable to cop tickets to the games have been filing themselves into an outdoor viewing area called "Jurassic Park." Both home and away games can be watched from this impromptu viewing center and it has become so popular that even Drake showed up to watch Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA Finals will kick off tonight in Toronto at 9 P.M. EST and fans have already started lining up and filing into "Jurassic" park. Some fans have been waiting since 4 A.M, while one couple traveled all the way from Australia just to see what the crowd was like in person. Fans were also treated to some nice nostalgia as Chris Bosh showed up to have some fun.

Bosh has been doing some occasional broadcast work with Canadian sports channel TSN. Bosh played with the Raptors during the mid to late 2000s until he ultimately joined the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Regardless of whether the Raptors win or not, their fans are definitely deserving of this first-ever Finals appearance.