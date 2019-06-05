The Toronto Raptors fan who made some outlandish comments about Ayesha Curry following Game 2 of the NBA Finals has reportedly received death threats since going public.

As seen in the clip embedded below, the fan used his TV time to say, “I just wanted to let everyone know: Ayesha Curry, we’re going to f*ck her in the p***y."

After the live tv segment aired, the reporter, Kelly Linehan, filed an official complaint with the Toronto police and authorities launched a criminal investigation. Tristan Warkentin later came forward.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Warkentin apologized for his actions and revealed that he has been receiving death threats ever since he went public. He also says he wants to reach out to the Currys to issue an apology.