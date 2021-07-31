Heading into next season, the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors are two teams that need to improve if they want any chance at going far in the postseason. After winning the NBA title back in 2019, the Raptors have regressed as of late and in 2021, they were unable to make it to the playoffs. Now, the team is gearing up for the exodus of Kyle Lowry, who is now going to become a free agent next week. As for the Blazers, they need to keep Damian Lillard happy, and in order to do so, some moves need to be made.

In a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it was revealed that the Raptors and Blazers have reportedly discussed a potential deal that would send Pascal Siakam to the Blazers in exchange for CJ McCollum.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Per Fischer:

“There has also been an intriguing CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam trade framework discussed between Portland and Toronto, though talks between the teams have yet to generate significant momentum, sources said. Rival executives believe the Raptors’ selection of Scottie Barnes seemingly reinforces Siakam’s availability for trade.”

McCollum has been Lillard's right-hand man for many years now, however, it seems like it might be best for the Blazers to move on. As for Siakam, he has been unable to recapture the magic of his 2019 run, which could very well mean he's ready for some new scenery.

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

