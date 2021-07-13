mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rapsody, Tierra Whack & More Appear On Femme It Forward's "Big Femme Energy Vol. 1"

Aron A.
July 12, 2021 21:13
240 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Big Femme Energy Vol. 1
Various Artists

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Femme It Forward share new compilation project ft. Tierra Whack, Kiana Ledé, Rapsody, Lauren Jauregui and more.


Music company Femme It Forward is gearing up to launch its new indie label. Ahead of its launch, they've delivered a brand new compilation with a kick-ass all-girl roster of music. Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 is a collection of original music from some of the most revered women in music right now such as Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kiana Ledé, Lauren Jauregui, Baby Rose, Tayla Parx, and more.

"Big Femme Energy is an expression of the unique duality of power and delicacy. It’s about family, love, sisterhood, and the experiences that connect us as women," Heather Lowery, executive producer of Big Femme Energy Vol 1., said. "It celebrates the power, and achievements of women and girls, while sharing stories of insecurities, vulnerabilities, and navigating mistakes, which every young woman can feel empowered by. It pays homage to those who came before us while paying it forward to those who will come after us."

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rapsody, Tierra Whack & More Appear On Femme It Forward's "Big Femme Energy Vol. 1"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject