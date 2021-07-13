Rapsody, Tierra Whack & More Appear On Femme It Forward's "Big Femme Energy Vol. 1"

Music company Femme It Forward is gearing up to launch its new indie label. Ahead of its launch, they've delivered a brand new compilation with a kick-ass all-girl roster of music. Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 is a collection of original music from some of the most revered women in music right now such as Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kiana Ledé, Lauren Jauregui, Baby Rose, Tayla Parx, and more.

"Big Femme Energy is an expression of the unique duality of power and delicacy. It’s about family, love, sisterhood, and the experiences that connect us as women," Heather Lowery, executive producer of Big Femme Energy Vol 1., said. "It celebrates the power, and achievements of women and girls, while sharing stories of insecurities, vulnerabilities, and navigating mistakes, which every young woman can feel empowered by. It pays homage to those who came before us while paying it forward to those who will come after us."