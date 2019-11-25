When Mac Miller passed, a ton of stories came out about how strong of an influence he had on other artists. Mac never sought recognition for this, but behind the scenes he was cool with everyone and was always trying to uplift other people's talent in whatever way he could. Rapsody was one of the artists who Mac helped out along the way and, in her latest interview with "No Jumper", she details how he had such a profound impact on her career. "I tell people that a lot of the foundation of my fanbase are Mac Miller fans," she said. "My career would not have been the same without him."

Mac gave Rapsody a boost by collaborating with her on the track, "Extra Extra", which released in 2011. Naturally, whatever had Mac's name attached to it attracted the attention of his sizable fanbase, so Rapsody benefited from this exposure. Mac and Rapsody's relationship dates back to 2010, when they met at a studio session organized by 9th Wonder and recorded "Extra Extra". Rapsody told "No Jumper" about this first encounter and what made Mac such a pleasure to be around. "What you saw was what you get, like super lovable. Loved people. Loved good energy. It was all about having fun, so it was just easy to connect with him. And he was a big fan of the culture, so I was working on my first mixtape, Return of the B-Girl, and he listened to it and he liked it. He did a song with me and he left and two weeks later he called 9th [Wonder] and was like, 'Yo, I like Rapsody. I wanna bring her on tour.' Straight like that. If he liked you, he liked you. If he thought you was dope he was gonna give you a chance. I know I'm not the only one who has a story like that. He has taken so many artists that were at the beginning of their careers, like me, and just gave them a platform or just shared his platform to put them on."

Rapsody also revealed a lot about the genuineness of Mac's character when she was asked what she thought made him "one of the most well-received white rappers of all time." "Because he earned respect," she said. "He did everything the right way. He respected the culture. He came in and would work with legends. He worked with DJ Premier. He definitely respected the history of those who came before. He built relationships... He came in the game and wasn't like, 'Oh, I'm just doing this cause I can do it. I'm a white rapper.' Nah, you know he really loved it. He studied it. He could tell you anything about hip hop and the history of it. When you're that kind of person, people notice that and see that you're authentic. You can see how pure he was just being around him. He had a very, very bright light. People were drawn to him and you never hear anyone saying anything bad about him."

The Eve artist shared that the last time she had a full conversation with Mac was when he reached out to praise her verse on Kendrick Lamar's "Complexion (A Zulu Love)". However, she noted that Mac was the kind of person who your connection with didn't diminish easily. "We could go six months without talking sometimes and he still come to North Carolina and pick up where we left off."