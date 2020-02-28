The tragic passing of Mac Miller was a shock to the hip hop community. The 26-year-old passed away from a drug overdose in 2018 and since that time, the beloved rapper has been remembered by both the industry and fans with kind words. Eve rapper Rapsody had a close personal and professional relationship with the late star, and she reflected on Mac's respectable character with People's Party with Talib Kweli.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Every legend he sought out," said Rapsody. "You, DJ Premier, didn't matter. He came in and respected the culture and what it was and made sure he did it the right way." Talib added that Mac was one of the "rare white emcees to speak openly about black issues." Rapsody agreed and added that after meeting her once, he added her to his tour.

"I think I had maybe one mixtape out. Didn't know me from Adam and was just like, 'I like you, I like your music, I wanna help you come on tour with me. Straight like that," she said. "And I know I'm not the only one. I'm one of many artists that he's done that for and it speaks to his character and at the end of the day, he didn't come in the culture feeling like he was owed anything or I can be here 'cause I wanna be. He was like, no, I understand this culture and who created this culture and where it started. Some people say white people are guests in hip hop...he entered it like he was that. And he did it the right way. It was respectful."

Rapsody added that even when Mac was "going through dark days," he was still a "light and a joy" to people around him. "He was about love, and at the end of the day, that's what humans are put here to do: Love. And he embodied that." Check out Rapsody on People's Party with Talib Kweli below and listen to her talk more about Mac Miller and collaborating with Nipsey Hussle.