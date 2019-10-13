Rapsody recently sat down with HipHopDX to discuss the comments made by Jermaine Dupri about "stripper rap." As you may recall, Jermaine Dupri made some controversial comments about female rappers. He told PEOPLE TV that he didn't have a favorite female rapper right now because there wasn't anyone artist standing out more than the others. He also said much of the music sounded the same as if it was "strippers rapping." In an interview with the Atlanta Black Star, Dupri further added: "I can’t give you a favorite because I feel like they’re all talking about the same thing. I was talking about these people’s names they gave me. I said, ‘It’s like strippers rapping,’ and it went crazy." Since then, many have clapped back at Jermaine. Rapsody, herself, delivered an answer via bars at the BET Hip Hop Awards. In this new interview with HipHopDX, she goes in-depth.

“I always looked at it like it’d be dope to have balance and give everybody the same opportunity [...]. I want Tierra Whack to have that same opportunity as everybody else. Leikeli-47, as well as Megan The Stallion and Cardi B, because we need all flavors of women. Everybody don’t want to listen to me 24/7 because I don’t want to listen to me 24/7. I need a different vibe. I’m about to go to the club and turn up! I’m about to play ‘Bodak Yellow.'” Check out the interview above.

[Via]