Rapsody Drops Powerful Visuals For "Nina"

The task of honoring the pioneering efforts of other women doesn't fall on Rapsody alone, and yet, the manner in which she's gone about it on her new album Eve, you get the sense she was fed the field rations of a full platoon. Her conviction was none more apparent than on "Nina" a fitting tribute to the late singer/iconoclast, sampling the classic “To Be Young, Gifted and Black" in an oh so purposeful manner.

"Nina" begins with an introductory passage from Simone, taken from the singer's 1965 album, Pastel Blues. By setting the bar at such a level, Rapsody is able to draw in a discerning crowd for her record. Within the opening bars, Raps waxes about the historicity of Emmett Till. She speaks of Henry Louis Gates, one of America's most recent "public intellectuals" who also happened to be a person of color. In truth, the whole song acts a collection of historical footnotes put to music. Be sure to check out the full album (right here) once you're done with the "Nina" music video. Comment below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Emit light, rap, or Emmett Till

I drew a line without showing my body, that's a skill

Bad to the bone and the grill

You'd be dead wrong if looks killed

I'm still on my spill, in the spirit of L. Hill.

- Rapsody