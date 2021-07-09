Rapsody Drops Off New Track "Iconic"

"Who you know been this good for this long?" asks Rapsody, in the opening moments of her new single "Iconic." "The upper echelon, only inspired by the greats, the icons." It goes without saying that the emcee is not one to be played with, but that doesn't stop Rapsody from spitting bars like someone with something to prove.

Though the instrumental might not be the type of production she generally favors, a true artist is nothing if not adaptable. Rapsody takes to the banger with calculated patience, setting a tone at the beginning of her first verse. "I think I'm Mary muthafuckin' Blige," she spits, paying homage to a legend in the game. "I'm still a queen, I been a G before I put on Gucci," she raps, a few lines later. "Love me or hate me ya'll stay fake mad more than Lil Boosie / ask my Migos, don't got egos but I might be boujee."

Check out Rapsody's new track "Iconic" now, and sound off if you think she's one of the best emcees in the game right now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm still a queen, I been a G before I put on Gucci,

Love me or hate me ya'll stay fake mad more than Lil Boosie

Ask my Migos, don't got egos but I might be boujee