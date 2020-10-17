Rappin' 4-Tay Reasserts His OG Status With New Single "Manifest"

Rappin' 4-Tay may not be on the charts like he used to back in the 90s, but his influence and OG status are unshakeable.

Imagine spitting something so hot 20 years ago, the biggest rapper in the world runs you a massive check just to use your lyrics in his own song.

The Drake bag aside, Rappin' 4-Tay has certainly accrued enough wealth throughout his career to just chill and take it easy. He hasn't dropped an album in 9 years, but it looks like he's trying to change that.

He recently collaborated with luxury headwear brand Minted & Dipped on a custom "Playaz Club" hat (the same hat on the album cover) and commemorated the collab with his new single "Manifest."

The song sounds like 4-Tay kept it in the vault for 15 years, with its vintage G-funk sound and 4-Tay's relaxed flow.

Suffice it to say, they don't make em like this anymore.

Check out "Manifest" below and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the club with Spice-1 and the cubano is lit

Send a pack to Rozay, it feel good to be rich

I'm a player like 4-Tay, M's in the floor safe

I had to go to war, just to buy more weight