New Orleans rapper Young Greatness, most recognized for his single "Moolah," was tragically murdered in his hometown back in October 2018. Young Greatness, real name Theodore Joseph Jones III, was in the Big Easy for a funeral when he was gunned down outside of a Waffle House during a robbery. Initially, investigators and Jones's family reached out to the public for help in identifying the assailants who were seen in surveillance footage. This led to the arrests of three people: 17-year-old Lovance Wix (who was 16 at the time of the murder), 19-year-old Donny Maxwell, and 39-year-old Donald Reaux.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

Reaux has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him while Wix has decided to plead guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice. Wix didn't admit to killing anyone, but he did state he shot off a gun during the robbery. Earlier this month, Maxwell joined Wix and pleaded guilty to those same charges, as well, but he admitted to conspiring to rob and kill the rapper. Wix has already received a 20-year sentence, according to Nola.com, while Maxwell waits to learn his fate. The outlet states that Maxwell could receive 40 years on the manslaughter charge, alone, and a max of 99 years for the armed robbery. Because he took a plea, it isn't likely his punishment will be as severe.

Meanwhile, Reaux's case will go to trial on January 14. It's unclear whether or not the other two defendants will testify against him. Check out "Moolah" by Young Greatness below.