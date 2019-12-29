mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rapper XV Returns With "First Draft" EP

Milca P.
December 29, 2019 04:52
36 Views
00
0
CoverCover

First Draft
XV

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

XV doubles down.


It's a proper return to form from Wichita-bred rapper XV as he comes through to deliver on his newest Rough Draft EP.

"One night in the stu with the broskis and we made this," he says of the five-track output as he is joined by Sex BEtersand Freddy High. It marks XV's second outing of the year as he came through with the solo The DUde With The Strap Back Dad Hat album back in June. It ended a nearly 10-year hiatus of projects since 2009's Everybody's Nobody seminal work and issued a new era for XV.

Get into Rough Draft down below.

XV new music new song Mixtapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rapper XV Returns With "First Draft" EP
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject