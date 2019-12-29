Rapper XV Returns With "First Draft" EP

It's a proper return to form from Wichita-bred rapper XV as he comes through to deliver on his newest Rough Draft EP.

"One night in the stu with the broskis and we made this," he says of the five-track output as he is joined by Sex BEtersand Freddy High. It marks XV's second outing of the year as he came through with the solo The DUde With The Strap Back Dad Hat album back in June. It ended a nearly 10-year hiatus of projects since 2009's Everybody's Nobody seminal work and issued a new era for XV.

Get into Rough Draft down below.