A promising rapper was reportedly gunned down in Richmond, California last week after sharing his location on social media. Lamonta Butcher, also known by his rap moniker Tay Way, was reportedly murdered in a drive-by that took place on a busy street corner. It's reported that just minutes before a car pulled up and opened fire on the rapper, Tay Way posted a video of himself standing in front of a liquor store. While it's said that the rapper didn't show any street signs, the buildings in the video were distinctive. "Been so long we still out here bruh, you feel me? Same hood, same turf,” Tay Way said in the clip.

“He was a good man,” said Kiana, a person who told reporters she was a childhood friend of Tay Way. “Just because his music portrayed him different, he was [good], he watched the kids and everything, like, he was really so sweet.” The investigation is ongoing and police have yet to share any information about possible suspects, but the slaying once again strikes fear in the rap arena. Tay Way's death follows the February murder of Pop Smoke, a beloved rapper who was killed in a home invasion after accidentally sharing his location on social media.

Last year, a Japanese pop star was stalked by an obsessed fan after he used the reflection in her eye from a social media picture to track down where she was. Over the weekend, a stan account doxxed Kehlani's address, causing the singer to cease all personal interactions with fans.

