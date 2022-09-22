The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).

Reports also stated that Wright was a known affiliate of rapper Fredo Bang as the Baton Rouge pair have collaborated in the past.

At this time, little has been shared about the incident, but investigators did say that they believe the shooting was a targeted, gang-related attack. When people responded to the scene, Wright was reportedly found deceased in the complex's parking lot.

Wright was reportedly also affiliated with the Top Boy Gorilla crew who police stated had been involved in a purported street war that has resulted in ongoing violence. It is unclear if the authorities have a person of interest or suspect in the case, as they have not confirmed that information publicly.

Fans of the rapper have shared condolences across social media as they revisit his releases. We send our sincerest condolences to Wright's loved ones during this difficult time.

