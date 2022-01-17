Houston, Texas-based rapper Sad Frosty has reportedly passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 24. The underground rapper was best known for his songs "Swerve," "A.D.H.D. Freestyle," and "Beavis & Butthead" with DC The Don.

The rapper's team confirmed his passing with a post on his official Instagram page, eulogizing him and revealing that he passed away over the weekend.

"Long Live Sad Frosty 3/4/97 - 1/14/22," wrote his team as the caption of his most recent post. The post shows multiple pictures of Sad Frosty over the years.

The only other post on Frosty's page is from twenty-seven weeks ago, posing for a picture with Chief Keef and asking his fans if they want "that old Frosty."





Many of the late rapper's collaborators have reacted to the tragic news, including DJ Scheme, Yung Gravy, Suigeneris, 347Aidan, Baby Santana, and others.

Sad Frosty's most recent release came last year with the "Dopamine Freestyle." It followed the release of his 2019 album Playground, which featured 1TakeJay, DC The Don, and more.

The 24-year-old's cause of death was not revealed. We will keep you updated as more information is known regarding Sad Frosty's passing. Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts this week. Rest in peace, Sad Frosty.



