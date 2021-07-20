Detroit rapper Peezy allegedly fought off two gunmen, Friday, when the pair ambushed him while he was sleeping inside his car.

The Detroit News reports that Peezy's girlfriend heard shots fired outside of her home, after which, police were called. Upon arrival, they found two armed men fighting and heard someone yell "Who sent you?"

After the altercation was broken up, Peezy told police his side of the story and that he had bit one of the assailants during the fight.

29-year-old Marquise Pope, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested on the scene and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as well as a firearms offense. He was also treated for minor injuries. Pope was held on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26 and faces 10 years in prison.

The second suspect who Peezy fought off during the altercation escaped and remains at large.

Peezy was released from prison back in February after serving 18-months for a racketeering conspiracy.

The Detroit rapper recently released his first mixtape since being a free man again, Free Rio, which dropped earlier this month.

