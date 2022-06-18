It was back in July 2020 when Obie Trice was reportedly sentenced to 90 days in jail over a shooting, and according to FOX 2 Detroit, the rapper is in trouble with the law once again. There was a time nearly two decades ago when Trice was signed to Eminem's Shady Records and was forging a path in Hip Hop, but he, like many other artists, had legal troubles that plagued his personal life and professional career.

In new reports, Obie Trice was said to have been arrested on a "count of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone."

A post shared by Obie Trice (@realobietrice)

Details regarding this incident remain scarce and it is unclear who this alleged victim may have been or when this incident occurred. It was noted that Trice was given a $10,000 bond, but it is unknown if he remains incarcerated. The Detroit News added, "The crime is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail or both."

In addition to the case Trice was involved in back in 2020, reports also stated that has a pending case relating to the violation of a personal protection order. The Oakland County Circuit Court reportedly filed a contempt of court complaint against the rapper.

We haven't heard much from Obie Trice musically in recent years, aside from his diss track to Nick Cannon during the actor's most recent online beef with Eminem.

